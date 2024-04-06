Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Seeds Pesto

TULSA, Okla. — Yields about 2 cups

Prep time: 7 minutes

Ingredients:

7 ounces roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

2 cloves garlic

½ cup fresh basil leaves

1 bunch fresh parsley

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup nutritional yeast

Zest and juice of one lemon

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade. Pulse until all ingredients are well combined and the mixture is a smooth paste. Scrap down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Serve as a dip, sandwich spread, pasta sauce, or stir into soup for added flavor. Thin with a bit more lemon juice and oil and use as a salad dressing.