Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Seeds Pesto

Prep time: 7 minutes
Ingredients:
7 ounces roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
2 cloves garlic
½ cup fresh basil leaves
1 bunch fresh parsley
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup nutritional yeast
Zest and juice of one lemon
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade. Pulse until all ingredients are well combined and the mixture is a smooth paste. Scrap down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Serve as a dip, sandwich spread, pasta sauce, or stir into soup for added flavor. Thin with a bit more lemon juice and oil and use as a salad dressing.