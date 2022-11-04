Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 16:08:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — Yields 3 dozen cookies, depending on the size

Ingredients:

1/3 cup canola oil
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 egg
1 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
2 ½ cups quick oats
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Line 3 sheet pans with parchment paper. (or bake on ungreased, unlined sheet pans)
  2. Whisk together oil, sugars, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and egg in a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined.
  3. Mix in flour and baking powder and whisk well; stir in oats and chocolate chips.
  4. Drop dough 2 inches apart on sheet pans and bake at 350° F 16-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
  5. Cool on sheet pans 10 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
