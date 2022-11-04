Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 04, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Yields 3 dozen cookies, depending on the size Ingredients: 1/3 cup canola oil

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 egg

1 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 ½ cups quick oats

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips Directions Preheat oven to 350˚. Line 3 sheet pans with parchment paper. (or bake on ungreased, unlined sheet pans) Whisk together oil, sugars, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and egg in a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined. Mix in flour and baking powder and whisk well; stir in oats and chocolate chips. Drop dough 2 inches apart on sheet pans and bake at 350° F 16-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on sheet pans 10 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.