Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yields 3 dozen cookies, depending on the size
Ingredients:
1/3 cup canola oil
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 egg
1 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
2 ½ cups quick oats
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350˚. Line 3 sheet pans with parchment paper. (or bake on ungreased, unlined sheet pans)
- Whisk together oil, sugars, pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin puree, and egg in a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined.
- Mix in flour and baking powder and whisk well; stir in oats and chocolate chips.
- Drop dough 2 inches apart on sheet pans and bake at 350° F 16-20 minutes or until edges are golden brown.
- Cool on sheet pans 10 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely.