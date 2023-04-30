Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Potato Veggie Frittata

Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 pound potatoes, sliced (white, yellow, red, or even sweet potatoes!)
1 medium zucchini, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 bunch of fresh spinach (about 4 cups)
6 eggs or 1 ½ cups of liquid egg substitute
¼ cup skim milk or water
2 tablespoons canola oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
Directions:
- Heat oil in a 10-12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Layer potatoes, zucchini, bell pepper, garlic, spinach, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender.
- In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs with milk or water. Pour over vegetables. Cook over low heat, covered, for 10 minutes, or until eggs are set.
- Allow to rest 10-15 minutes. Then, run a spatula around the edges of the pan to be sure the sides are not stuck to the pan. Place a cutting board over the top of the pan and flip over to cut into wedges and serve.
Sprinkle with chopped parsley, or sliced green onion or chives if desired.