Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Potato Veggie Frittata

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 30, 2023

Serves 6 Ingredients: 1 pound potatoes, sliced (white, yellow, red, or even sweet potatoes!) 1 medium zucchini, sliced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 red bell pepper, diced 1 bunch of fresh spinach (about 4 cups) 6 eggs or 1 ½ cups of liquid egg substitute ¼ cup skim milk or water 2 tablespoons canola oil ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Directions: Heat oil in a 10-12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Layer potatoes, zucchini, bell pepper, garlic, spinach, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender.

In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs with milk or water. Pour over vegetables. Cook over low heat, covered, for 10 minutes, or until eggs are set.

Allow to rest 10-15 minutes. Then, run a spatula around the edges of the pan to be sure the sides are not stuck to the pan. Place a cutting board over the top of the pan and flip over to cut into wedges and serve. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, or sliced green onion or chives if desired.

