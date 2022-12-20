Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pear Cranberry Crumble

Serves 8

Ingredients:

Pan spray

3 ½ cups sliced pears

1 cup fresh OR ½ cup dried cranberries

Zest and juice of one orange (optional)

2/3 cup brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup chopped pecans, almonds, or walnuts – or a combination of nuts

½ cup almond flour/meal (or oat flour)

¼ cup canola oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.