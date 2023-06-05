Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 3 dozen cookies



Ingredients:



½ cup canola oil

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

2 eggs

¾ cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 milk of your choice

½ tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup ground flax seed

1 cup rolled oats

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. In medium mixing bowl, use a mixer to blend oil and sugar. Beat well.

3. Add eggs, peanut butter, milk and vanilla and mix again.

4. Mix in baking soda, flax, oats, and salt.

5. Fold in the chocolate chips and chunks.

6. Scoop out 3 tablespoon dough per cookie onto lined baking sheets.

7. Bake about 15 minutes or until edges of cookie are turning golden and top of cookie is no longer shiny.

8. Allow to cool completely on pan.