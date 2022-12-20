Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Party Hummus Board

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re looking to get on “board” with the board trend this year, try a hummus board! Serve this as an appetizer for your family or take to your next family or social gathering.

Use a wooden board or large platter and smear hummus artfully on the board or platter. Surround the hummus with a selection of fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, radishes, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, etc. Add whole grain pita, toasts, crackers, etc. to complete the board. Drizzle hummus with olive oil if desired. Use paprika, cumin, or black pepper to garnish hummus if desired.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Yields 1.5 cups

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas (reserve the bean liquid)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice, about 1 large lemon

¼ cup tahini

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

2 to 3 tablespoons water or juice from beans

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup roasted red peppers, well drained

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine all ingredients except peppers. Pulse until mixture is combined. Scrape down the sides and process until very smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. You may need to add a bit more of the reserved bean liquid to achieve the desired consistency. Process until smooth and creamy.

Add in roasted peppers and pulse to desired consistency. You might like them completely incorporated or left slightly chunky



Serving suggestions: Use hummus as a dip with veggies, crackers and pita chips for dipping or use as a spread on a sandwich or wrap instead of mayonnaise.

