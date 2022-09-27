Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Okra Salad

Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 12:57:03-04

TULSA, Okla.  — Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh or frozen sliced okra
2 tablespoons olive oil
2-3 tomatoes, sliced, diced, or chopped
1 15-ounce can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
¼ cup finely diced red onion
Fresh chopped oregano or other herbs of your choice
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper

Vinaigrette

¼ cup cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ cups canola or olive oil

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss okra with olive oil and spread evenly on a large sheet pan. Place in preheated oven and roast until okra is golden brown and sizzling, stirring occasionally. 20-30 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients in a large mixing or serving bowl.
  • Add together tomato, peas, onion, herbs, salt and pepper to vinaigrette. 
  • When okra is done, toss with bean mixture and vinaigrette. Serve warm or room temperature.
