Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Okra Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh or frozen sliced okra

2 tablespoons olive oil

2-3 tomatoes, sliced, diced, or chopped

1 15-ounce can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup finely diced red onion

Fresh chopped oregano or other herbs of your choice

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Vinaigrette

¼ cup cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ cups canola or olive oil

Directions: