Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Okra Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
1 pound fresh or frozen sliced okra
2 tablespoons olive oil
2-3 tomatoes, sliced, diced, or chopped
1 15-ounce can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
¼ cup finely diced red onion
Fresh chopped oregano or other herbs of your choice
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Vinaigrette
¼ cup cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ cups canola or olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss okra with olive oil and spread evenly on a large sheet pan. Place in preheated oven and roast until okra is golden brown and sizzling, stirring occasionally. 20-30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients in a large mixing or serving bowl.
- Add together tomato, peas, onion, herbs, salt and pepper to vinaigrette.
- When okra is done, toss with bean mixture and vinaigrette. Serve warm or room temperature.