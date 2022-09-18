Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread

TULSA, Okla. — Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread (GF)
Makes 1 9x5 loaf, serves 10
Ingredients:
2.75 cups oat flour*
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground ginger
½ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
¼ cup milk (we used oat milk)
½ cup honey
2 eggs
¼ cup oil (try canola, olive, or avocado)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375˚.
- Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with pan spray. Line with parchment and spray parchment with pan spray. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, spices, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, honey, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract.
- Pour wet mixture into dry ingredients and fold ingredients together. Pour batter into prepared pan.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until pick interested into the middle of the bread comes out clean.
- Allow to cool in pan about 15 minutes, then turn out to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting.
*about 3 cups rolled oats ground into flour either in a food processor or high-power blender.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter