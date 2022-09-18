Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread

TULSA, Okla. — Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread (GF)

Makes 1 9x5 loaf, serves 10

Ingredients:

2.75 cups oat flour*

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

¼ cup milk (we used oat milk)

½ cup honey

2 eggs

¼ cup oil (try canola, olive, or avocado)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375˚.

Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with pan spray. Line with parchment and spray parchment with pan spray. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, spices, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, honey, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract.

Pour wet mixture into dry ingredients and fold ingredients together. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until pick interested into the middle of the bread comes out clean.

Allow to cool in pan about 15 minutes, then turn out to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting.



*about 3 cups rolled oats ground into flour either in a food processor or high-power blender.

