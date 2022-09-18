Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Bread
Posted at 10:33 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 11:33:48-04

TULSA, Okla.  — Oat Flour Pumpkin Bread (GF)

Makes 1 9x5 loaf, serves 10

Ingredients:

2.75 cups oat flour*

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

¼ cup milk (we used oat milk)

½ cup honey

2 eggs

¼ cup oil (try canola, olive, or avocado)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375˚.
  • Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with pan spray.  Line with parchment and spray parchment with pan spray. Set aside.
  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, spices, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.
  • In a small mixing bowl, whisk together pumpkin, milk, honey, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract.
  • Pour wet mixture into dry ingredients and fold ingredients together.  Pour batter into prepared pan.
  • Bake for 40-45 minutes or until pick interested into the middle of the bread comes out clean.
  • Allow to cool in pan about 15 minutes, then turn out to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting.

*about 3 cups rolled oats ground into flour either in a food processor or high-power blender.
