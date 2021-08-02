Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: No-Cook Summer Pasta Sauce

Serves 6

Ingredients:

4 large ripe tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, smashed and finely minced

Several fresh basil leaves, stacked and finely sliced (chiffonade)

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup red or white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

1 pound whole wheat or other whole grain pasta of your choice

Directions:

1. Remove core from tomatoes. Cut into small dice and add tomatoes and all their juices to a large serving bowl.

2. Stir in minced garlic, basil strips, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Cover with a lid or plastic film wrap and set aside for at least an hour for best flavor development. It is not necessary to refrigerate.

3. Cook pasta as directed. After pasted is cooked and drained but still hot, add to tomato mixture. Toss well and serve immediately.

Substitutions and additions: if you don’t have fresh tomatoes, try a 28-ounce can of petite diced tomatoes, drained. If you don’t have fresh basil on hand, try 1-2 teaspoons dried basil or Italian herb blend. You could also substitute apple cider vinegar instead of wine vinegar. Experiment with different shapes of pasta or try over zucchini noodles (zoodles) or even cauliflower rice.

Tools and equipment: knife, cutting board, mixing/serving bowl, sauce pan, strainer, tongs/spoon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --