TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Juice of 2 limes

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

4 teaspoons simple syrup

Sparkling water

Directions:

1. Fill a high-ball (short cocktail glass) with ice.

2. Add half of the mint to each glass and stir ice and mint together well.

3. Add the juice of one lime to each glass and top with 2 teaspoons of simple syrup. Stir well.

4. Top with sparkling water to taste. We like about ½ cup.