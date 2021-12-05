Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Mocktails (Mock Cocktails)

Everyone deserves a fun drink on a special occasion, but it doesn’t have to be alcoholic or filled with sugar and needless calories. Kids and adults alike can enjoy these low calorie “mock”tails.

Mock Bloody Mary: Serves 1

Ingredients:

3 ounces low-sodium V8 juice

1-2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon celery salt

Ground black pepper

2 dashes hot sauce (Tabasco or Cholula) (optional)

Celery stalks and lemon wedges for serving

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice (if desired) and stir together low-sodium V8, lemon juice, Worcestershire, celery salt, black pepper and hot sauce. Garnish with celery stalks and lemon wedges.

Grapefruit Rosemary Sparkler: Serves 1

Ingredients:

1/3 cup fresh grapefruit juice

1 sprig rosemary

Sparkling water or plain soda water

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice and fill with grapefruit juice. Place rosemary sprig in glass and stir well. Pour in sparkling water and stir to combine.

Mulled Cherry Juice: Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 32-ounce carton of sour cherry juice

1 small orange, sliced

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 or 2 cinnamon sticks

1 star anise

2 or 3 cloves

Orange slices for garnish

Directions:

Place the orange, ginger, and other spices into a saucepan with sour cherry juice.

Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

For serving: ladle mulled juice into a tea or coffee cup and garnish with an orange slice.

