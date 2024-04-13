Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Lemony Spring Pasta Salad

TULSA, Okla. — About 8 1-cup servings

Prep time: 12 minutes

Cook time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound whole wheat pasta (we like rotini, bowtie, penne)

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¾ cup olive oil

1 12-ounce bag of frozen sweet peas

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into ½” pieces

1 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained

1 bunch radishes, tops removed, then sliced or chopped

1 shallot or ¼ cup chopped onion

About 1 cup chopped parsley or ½ half a bunch

2 teaspoons dried dill (or 1 tablespoon fresh)

1 bunch green onion, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Cook whole wheat pasta according to the package.

2. While pasta is cooking, in a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice and zest, salt, pepper, mustard, and olive oil. Set aside.

3. After the pasta has cooked, drain immediately and pour the cooked pasta into a large mixing bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta and toss well.

4. Add green peas, asparagus, chickpeas, radishes, shallot, parsley, dill, and green onion to the pasta mixture. Toss well. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later.

(This recipe has a lot of ingredients so pick and choose or use what you have, substitute or whatever you need to do to make it work for you! You could sub many other fresh veggies in this salad!)