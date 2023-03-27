Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Lemon Chia Muffins

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 12 muffins
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
3 tablespoons chia seeds
2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
Zest and juice of 2 large lemons (about ½ cup of juice)*
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚ F and either line muffin pan with baking papers or grease muffin pan. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flours, chia seeds, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs, oil, and lemon zest and juice. Mix well.
- Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir until just combined.
- Fill muffin cups with batter equally. Bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Allow pan to cool for 5 minutes before removing muffins from pan. Allow to cool completely before storing in a sealed container.
*If the juice of 2 lemons isn’t quite ½ cup, just add a bit of water to make up the difference.