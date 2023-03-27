Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Lemon Chia Muffins

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup canola oil

Zest and juice of 2 large lemons (about ½ cup of juice)*

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350˚ F and either line muffin pan with baking papers or grease muffin pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flours, chia seeds, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs, oil, and lemon zest and juice. Mix well.

Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir until just combined.

Fill muffin cups with batter equally. Bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Allow pan to cool for 5 minutes before removing muffins from pan. Allow to cool completely before storing in a sealed container.

*If the juice of 2 lemons isn’t quite ½ cup, just add a bit of water to make up the difference.