Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Lemon Chia Muffins

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:33:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
3 tablespoons chia seeds
2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
Zest and juice of 2 large lemons (about ½ cup of juice)*

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350˚ F and either line muffin pan with baking papers or grease muffin pan. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together flours, chia seeds, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  • In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs, oil, and lemon zest and juice. Mix well.
  • Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir until just combined.
  • Fill muffin cups with batter equally. Bake for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
  • Allow pan to cool for 5 minutes before removing muffins from pan. Allow to cool completely before storing in a sealed container.

*If the juice of 2 lemons isn’t quite ½ cup, just add a bit of water to make up the difference.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7