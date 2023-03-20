Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Lemon Cauliflower Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower (about 2 pounds), cut into bite-size florets

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

1 medium yellow or white onion, small dice

Zest of one lemon

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more if needed

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425˚ F. Line a large, rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper or foil for easier cleanup.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until lightly and evenly coated in oil. Arrange the cauliflower in a single layer and sprinkle lightly with salt. Roast until the cauliflower is tender and caramelized on the edges, 25 to 35 minutes, tossing halfway.

3. Once the cauliflower is almost done, in a Dutch oven or soup pot, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and turning translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds, then add the broth.

5. Transfer the roasted cauliflower to the pot and add the lemon zest. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a simmer.

6. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.

7. Using either an immersion blender or a stand blender, blend the soup until very smooth.

8. Add the lemon juice and blend again. Season with remaining salt and a bit of black pepper if needed. Stores well in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

