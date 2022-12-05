Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Hummus board

TULSA, Okla. — If you’re looking to get on “board” with the board trend this year, try a hummus board! Serve this as an appetizer for your family or take to your next family or social gathering.

Use a wooden board or large platter and smear hummus artfully on the board or platter. Surround the hummus with a selection of fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, radishes, bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, etc. Add whole grain pita, toasts, crackers, etc. to complete the board. Drizzle hummus with olive oil if desired. Use paprika, cumin, or black pepper to garnish hummus if desired.