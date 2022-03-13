Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: How to Break Down a Pineapple

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 13, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — How to Break Down a Pineapple Choose a pineapple that is golden yellow at the base and is slightly soft when squeezed. If you can only find very firm, green pineapple, you can still purchase it and let it ripen for a few days on your counter.



Place whole pineapple under running water and rinse and scrub well. Drain and pat dry.



Place pineapple on its side cut about ½ inch off the bottom, and about 1-2 inches from the top, below the green “crown.” Discard cut top and bottom.



Stand pineapple on its end and proceed to cut curved slices from the sides of the fruit to remove the tough, thick skin. Try to cut off the large brown “eyes” as you are cutting. You can always go back and cut these out later. Discard skin/sides.



Cut the pineapple from top to bottom, down the middle. Place each half on its cut side and again cut in half lengthwise.



At this point, you should have 4 quarters of pineapple. Stand each piece on its end, and slicing from top to bottom, cut the core out of the pineapple. Discard cores or save to make pineapple water!



Cut the 4 lobes of pineapple into chunks or slices. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week depending on how ripe the pineapple was to start.

