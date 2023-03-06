Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Hearty Bean Tortilla Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 8 (about 2 cup serving)

Ingredients:

8 corn tortillas cut into thin strips

Pan spray

1.5 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 large onion, diced (white, yellow, or red)

1 poblano* or green bell pepper, seeded and diced

4-5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves

6 cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 15-ounce can petite diced tomatoes

1 15-ounce can white or yellow hominy**, drained and rinsed

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 15-ounce can white beans such navy or Northern (undrained)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon ancho* chili powder (or regular chili powder)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional garnishes: chopped cilantro, fresh lime juice, shredded cheese, chopped onion, avocado.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325˚. Place tortilla strips on a baking sheet and spray with pan spray. Bake for a total of about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally and applying a bit more pan spray. The strips should be turning golden brown and will crisp up a bit more upon cooling. Set aside.

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat pan over medium heat and add oil. Heat oil until shimmering then add onion, pepper, and garlic. Sauté until vegetables have softened and onions are becoming translucent.

Stir in all remaining soup ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook about 20 minutes to allow flavors to develop.

Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with crispy tortilla strips. Add additional garnishes if desired.

Stores well in the refrigerator up to a week or in the freezer for a few months.

*We think the poblano pepper and the ancho chili powder really added great flavor to this soup but a bell pepper and regular chili powder will work just fine.

**Frozen or canned corn would be a great alternative to hominy.

