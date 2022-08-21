Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Healthy Snack Prep

TULSA, Okla. — Healthy Snack Prep

It’s easier to get your family to eat healthy snacks if they are cleaned and prepped in the refrigerator, ready to eat!

Tips for involving the whole family in healthy snack prep.

Have your family help unload the grocery bags to get excited about the healthy snack options you have purchased.



Even kids can help wash fresh fruits and vegetables for storage. Rinse all the fruits and vegetables as you are unpacking the grocery bags.



You might want to invest in a set of storage containers with lids but bowls with plastic wrap or even zip-top bags work great too!



Store fruit and vegetable snacks at a level where kids can easily see and reach.



To help mold from growing on berries, mix about ½ cup white vinegar into 2 quarts cold water. Submerge berries in “acidulated” water (vinegar water) for about 5 minutes. Drain well and allow to dry a bit on paper towels or clean dish towels. Remove stems from strawberries for even easier eating. Store berries in air-tight containers.



Rinse grapes well and blot with paper towels before storing air-tight containers.



Rinse whole apples and pears so they are ready for eating whole or cutting into pieces.



Rinse all veggies in cold water for prep and storage. Blot dry with paper towels or clean dishcloths.



Cut carrots into sticks or rounds.



Cut celery into sticks or pieces.



Break broccoli and cauliflower into bite-size pieces.



Cut bell peppers into chunks or strips.



Peel and cut pineapple, mango, and melon into chunks. (Parents should handle this step.)



Cut radishes into rounds or quarters.



Simply place washed cherry or grape tomatoes and snap or snow peas in containers.



Consider having healthy dips handy like hummus or yogurt dip for even more healthy snacking!



