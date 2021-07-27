Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Grilled Peaches

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 13:06:32-04

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • Pan spray
  • 4 fresh peaches, halved and pitted

Directions:

1. Preheat grill or place grill pan over high heat. Heat grill/grill pan until grates are very hot.
2. Spritz peach halves slices with pan spray.
3. Place peaches on pan and cook until they have grill marks. Flip and repeat.
4. Serve immediately.

Substitutions and additions: you could also use watermelon, honeydew, or cantaloupe slices. Serve plain, with a drizzle of honey, a dollop of yogurt, a sprinkling of fresh mint and/or a squeeze of lime or lemon juice or zest.

Tools and equipment: Grill or grill pan, tongs or fork, spoon, knife, cutting board.

