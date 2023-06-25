Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Green goddess dip

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups raw cashews

¾ cup water (plus more for soaking)

¼ cup lime or lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

1 bunch cilantro, stems chopped off

1 bunch parsley, stems chopped off

2-4 green onions

¼ cup fresh dill

¼ cup fresh tarragon (optional)



Directions:

1. Place cashews in a small sauce pan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Drain well.

2. Add soaked cashews, ¾ cup water, and all remaining ingredients to a high-powered blender. (If you don’t have a high powered blender, try whatever blender or food processor you have but the results might not be quite as creamy.)

3. Blend until mixture is very creamy.

Enjoy with a selection of fresh vegetables such as cucumber, radishes, carrots, celery, snap or snow peas, broccoli, cauliflower, etc. Also great with whole wheat crackers, pita, and bread. Alternatively, this with water or lemon or lime juice and use as a salad dressing.