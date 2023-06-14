Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Greek Chickpea Salad Pita

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 2



Ingredients:



1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1-2 cloves garlic, smashed and finely minced

½ cup sliced olives (Kalamata or your choice), optional

1 teaspoons dried or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup diced red, yellow, or orange bell pepper

¼ cup hummus*

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ black pepper

2 whole-wheat pita breads, cut in half (we like the Ezequiel brand pita)

Romaine, whole leaves or chopped or shredded for serving

Tomatoes, sliced for serving



Directions:

1. Pour drained and rinsed chickpeas into a medium mixing bowl.

2. Add garlic, olives, oregano, onion, bell pepper, hummus, oil, vinegar, and black pepper. Mix well.

3. Add some lettuce and tomato (don’t skimp here!) to each half of pita then fill with chickpea salad. Serve immediately.

*If you don’t have prepared hummus and don’t have time to make any, just add 1-2 more tablespoons of oil instead.

