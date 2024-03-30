Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Ginger Carrot Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 6 1-cup servings

Prep time: about 6 minutes

Cook time: about 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced or diced

2-inch knob of ginger peeled and very finely minced or grated, divided

3-4 cloves of garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried ginger

¼ teaspoon salt

1-quart vegetable stock

2-3 tablespoons cider vinegar

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots, half of the ginger, garlic, dried ginger, and salt. Sauté for about 4 minutes or until onions become translucent and carrots begin to soften.

2. Add stock and cook, partially covered with a lid, for about 20 minutes or until carrots are very tender. They should fall apart when pierced with a fork.

3. Carefully transfer the carrot mixture to a blender and blend until completely smooth. Alternatively, use an immersion blender to blend the soup until completely smooth.

4. Return to pot and stir in remaining freshly minced or grated ginger and vinegar.

