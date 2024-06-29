Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fruit Popsicles

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time – 10-20 minutes

Freeze time – 4 hours+ or overnight

Possible ingredients:

Frozen fruit

Fresh fruit

Yogurt (assorted types and flavors)

Honey

Water

Fruit juice

Directions:

Blend the ingredients in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency. Add in whole pieces of fruit if desired before pouring into molds. Freeze at least 4 hours and possibly as long as overnight, depending on the consistency.

Note: We used silicone popsicle molds because they easily release the frozen popsicle. Ours were about $13 but can be used over and over and are much more affordable than popsicles purchased at the grocery store.

Flavor suggestions:

Coconut yogurt

Frozen mango

Frozen pineapple

Lime juice and zest

Frozen dark cherries

Vanilla yogurt

Frozen blueberries

Lemon or vanilla yogurt

Lemon zest and juice

Honey

Mango

Peach

Banana

Kale

Mixed berries

Bananas

spinach

