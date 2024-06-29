Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fruit Popsicles

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time – 10-20 minutes
Freeze time – 4 hours+ or overnight
Possible ingredients:
Frozen fruit
Fresh fruit
Yogurt (assorted types and flavors)
Honey
Water
Fruit juice
Directions:
Blend the ingredients in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency. Add in whole pieces of fruit if desired before pouring into molds. Freeze at least 4 hours and possibly as long as overnight, depending on the consistency.
Note: We used silicone popsicle molds because they easily release the frozen popsicle. Ours were about $13 but can be used over and over and are much more affordable than popsicles purchased at the grocery store.
Flavor suggestions:
Coconut yogurt
Frozen mango
Frozen pineapple
Lime juice and zest
Frozen dark cherries
Vanilla yogurt
Frozen blueberries
Lemon or vanilla yogurt
Lemon zest and juice
Honey
Mango
Peach
Banana
Kale
Mixed berries
Bananas
spinach