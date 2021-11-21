Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fresh Cranberry Relish

Yields 2 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or defrosted frozen cranberries

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 oranges, peeled

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

¼ cup sugar, honey, or agave

2 stalks celery, chopped into large chunks

¼ cup pecans or walnuts, toasted, broken in pieces

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped

Directions:

Place cranberries in food processor and pulse to chop coarsely, about 5 pulses.

Add remaining ingredients and pulse until mixture is incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Mixture should be finely chopped but not pureed.

Allow mixture to rest for at least an hour in the refrigerator to allow flavors to develop.

Serve as a condiment or salad with your favorite holiday foods.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --