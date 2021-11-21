Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fresh Cranberry Relish

Yields 2 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh or defrosted frozen cranberries
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 oranges, peeled
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
¼ cup sugar, honey, or agave
2 stalks celery, chopped into large chunks
¼ cup pecans or walnuts, toasted, broken in pieces
¼ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped
Directions:
- Place cranberries in food processor and pulse to chop coarsely, about 5 pulses.
- Add remaining ingredients and pulse until mixture is incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed. Mixture should be finely chopped but not pureed.
- Allow mixture to rest for at least an hour in the refrigerator to allow flavors to develop.
Serve as a condiment or salad with your favorite holiday foods.
