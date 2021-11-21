Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Fresh Cranberry Relish

Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 08:00:34-05

Yields 2 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or defrosted frozen cranberries
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 oranges, peeled
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
¼ cup sugar, honey, or agave
2 stalks celery, chopped into large chunks
¼ cup pecans or walnuts, toasted, broken in pieces
¼ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped

Directions:

  • Place cranberries in food processor and pulse to chop coarsely, about 5 pulses.
  • Add remaining ingredients and pulse until mixture is incorporated, scraping down the sides as needed.  Mixture should be finely chopped but not pureed.
  • Allow mixture to rest for at least an hour in the refrigerator to allow flavors to develop.

Serve as a condiment or salad with your favorite holiday foods.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7