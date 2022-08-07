Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Easy Okra and Tomatoes with Beans

Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 07, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Okra and Tomatoes with Chickpeas Serves 4 Ingredients: 2 tablespoons canola oil 3 – 4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced 1 small red onion, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon chili powder Pinch of cayenne (optional) 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 pound okra, fresh or frozen, sliced into ½” rounds 2 medium tomatoes coarsely chopped (or 1 can petite diced tomatoes, drained) ½ cup low-sodium vegetable juice 1 15-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed ½ teaspoon iodized salt Directions: In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant for about 3 minutes.



Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, and turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant for about 2 minutes.



Add okra and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring well.



Add the tomatoes and cook over high heat until they release their juices, about 1 minute.



Add the vegetable juice and chick peas, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the okra is just tender, about 5-10 minutes. Season with salt.

