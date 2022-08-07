Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Easy Okra and Tomatoes with Beans

TULSA, Okla. — Okra and Tomatoes with Chickpeas
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 – 4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon chili powder
Pinch of cayenne (optional)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 pound okra, fresh or frozen, sliced into ½” rounds
2 medium tomatoes coarsely chopped (or 1 can petite diced tomatoes, drained)
½ cup low-sodium vegetable juice
1 15-ounce can chick peas, drained and rinsed
½ teaspoon iodized salt
Directions:
- In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant for about 3 minutes.
- Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, and turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant for about 2 minutes.
- Add okra and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring well.
- Add the tomatoes and cook over high heat until they release their juices, about 1 minute.
- Add the vegetable juice and chick peas, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the okra is just tender, about 5-10 minutes. Season with salt.
