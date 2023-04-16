Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Easy Chana Masala

Serves 6

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium white or yellow onion, finely diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

2-3 fresh green chilies, sliced with seeds (like jalapeno, Thai or serrano)

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala*

1 28-ounce can pureed or finely diced tomatoes

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook 2-3 minutes.

Add garlic, ginger, chilies and salt and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Add ground cumin, coriander, chili powder, turmeric and garam masala. Stir to coat.

Next add pureed tomatoes and chickpeas. If the mixture looks a little too thick, add up to 1 cup water. You’re looking for a semi-thick soup consistency at this point.

Increase heat to medium high until it reaches a rolling simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and maintain a simmer (uncovered) for 15-20 minutes, or until thick and stew-like. Stir occasionally.

When the chana masala is thickened and bubbly, taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding chili powder for heat, or the brown sugar for sweetness and to offset the heat of the chilies.

Remove from heat and add lemon juice. Stir to combine, then allow to cool slightly before serving.

Serve with your favorite steamed intact grain such as brown rice, barley, quinoa, etc. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro.

*Find this in the spice aisle at your grocery store.