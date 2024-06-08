Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Date Bran Muffins

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: about 25 minutes

Yields 18 muffins

Ingredients

1 cup bran buds or bran flakes cereal

1 cup boiling water to soak the bran cereal

2 eggs

½ cup canola oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 ½ cups milk of your choice

2 ½ cups whole-wheat flour

2 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup dates, diced small



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375˚F.

2. Lightly oil muffin

cups (or use non-stick pan spray) and set aside.

3. Soak the bran buds in boiling water.

4. Let stand to cool.

5. In a large bowl, combine the milk, oil, sugar and eggs. Mix well.

6. Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

7. Add the bran mixture and mix to just combine. (Don’t overmix or muffins will be tough.)

8. Fold in the diced dates.

9. Use a portion scoop to fill the prepared muffin cups.

10. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Watch closely at the 20-minute mark. Insert a pick into the middle of a muffin. If the pick comes out clean, the muffins are done.

11. Transfer muffins to a rack and allow to cool.

