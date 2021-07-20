Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Creamy Veggie Dip

Makes 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 4 ounces lite mayonnaise
  • 4 ounces light sour cream or plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 10-ounce package silken tofu
  • 1 package Knorr vegetable recipe mix
  • 1 10-ounce package chopped frozen spinach, cooked and squeezed dry well
  • 3-6 green onions, sliced or chopped

Directions:

1. Combine mayonnaise, sour cream or yogurt and silken tofu in a medium mixing bowl and stir until well combined and creamy.
2. Stir veggie mix, spinach and green onions into tofu mixture. Combine well.
3. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours for maximum flavor.

Serve with celery sticks, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, bell pepper scoops, pita wedges, or whole grain crackers.

