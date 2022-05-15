Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 15, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

16 squares

3 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup natural peanut butter (no sugar added if possible)

½ cup honey

½ cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup walnuts, pecans, almonds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.

2 flax eggs (2 tablespoons flax meal whisked with 6 tablespoons water)

  • Preheat oven to 350˚ F.  Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper or spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
  • Transfer mixture to baking dish and press into pan well.
  • Bake 15-17 minutes or until mixture is baked through.
  • Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.
