Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 15, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars 16 squares 3 cups old fashioned rolled oats 1 cup natural peanut butter (no sugar added if possible) ½ cup honey ½ cup mini chocolate chips ½ cup walnuts, pecans, almonds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc. 2 flax eggs (2 tablespoons flax meal whisked with 6 tablespoons water)

Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper or spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.



In a large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.



Transfer mixture to baking dish and press into pan well.



Bake 15-17 minutes or until mixture is baked through.



Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.



