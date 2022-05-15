Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars

TULSA, Okla. — Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars
16 squares
3 cups old fashioned rolled oats
1 cup natural peanut butter (no sugar added if possible)
½ cup honey
½ cup mini chocolate chips
½ cup walnuts, pecans, almonds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.
2 flax eggs (2 tablespoons flax meal whisked with 6 tablespoons water)
- Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper or spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
- Transfer mixture to baking dish and press into pan well.
- Bake 15-17 minutes or until mixture is baked through.
- Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.