Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Banana Bread

Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup whole wheat flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1.5 cups white or brown sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
2 eggs
½ cup canola oil
2 large ripe bananas, well mashed
1 cup applesauce
½ cup plain low-fat yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup dark chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325˚. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with pan spray and set aside. (Or 2 9x5 loaf pans.)
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, salt, baking soda, sugar, and cocoa powder. Set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, bananas, applesauce, yogurt, and vanilla.
- Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and fold ingredients together until just mixed. Do not over mix as this will make cake tough.
- Gently fold in chocolate chips and pour batter into greased pan.
- Place pan in the middle of the oven and bake for about an hour and 15 minutes or until a pick comes out clean.
- Allow cake to cool for about 15 minutes then turn out onto a wire cooling rack until completely cool