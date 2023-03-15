Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Banana Bread

Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 15, 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12 Ingredients: 2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1.5 cups white or brown sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

2 eggs

½ cup canola oil

2 large ripe bananas, well mashed

1 cup applesauce

½ cup plain low-fat yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chips Directions: Preheat oven to 325˚. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with pan spray and set aside. (Or 2 9x5 loaf pans.)

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, salt, baking soda, sugar, and cocoa powder. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, bananas, applesauce, yogurt, and vanilla.

Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and fold ingredients together until just mixed. Do not over mix as this will make cake tough.

Gently fold in chocolate chips and pour batter into greased pan.

Place pan in the middle of the oven and bake for about an hour and 15 minutes or until a pick comes out clean.

Allow cake to cool for about 15 minutes then turn out onto a wire cooling rack until completely cool



