Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate Banana Bread

Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 15, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup whole wheat flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1.5 cups white or brown sugar
½ cup cocoa powder
2 eggs
½ cup canola oil
2 large ripe bananas, well mashed
1 cup applesauce
½ cup plain low-fat yogurt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325˚. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with pan spray and set aside.  (Or 2 9x5 loaf pans.)
  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flours, salt, baking soda, sugar, and cocoa powder. Set aside.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, bananas, applesauce, yogurt, and vanilla.
  • Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and fold ingredients together until just mixed.  Do not over mix as this will make cake tough. 
  • Gently fold in chocolate chips and pour batter into greased pan.
  • Place pan in the middle of the oven and bake for about an hour and 15 minutes or until a pick comes out clean.
  • Allow cake to cool for about 15 minutes then turn out onto a wire cooling rack until completely cool
