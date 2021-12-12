Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chipotle Sweet Potato Dip

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

1 pound sweet potatoes

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

1 15-ounce can (or 1 1/2 cups cooked) white beans, drained (reserve the liquid) and rinsed

1 to 2 chipotles in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

¼ cup cilantro, plus more for serving

Directions:

To roast the sweet potatoes, preheat oven to 450 ̊F. Peel sweet potatoes and cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and salt. Roast until the sweet potatoes are tender, about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Make the dip:

Place the roasted sweet potatoes in a food processor or blender along with the white beans, 2 tablespoons olive oil, chipotles, lime juice, and cilantro. Puree, adding reserved bean liquid as needed, until the dip is smooth and thick.

Serve the dip:

Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed. Serve room temperature or cold. Sprinkle the top of the dip with additional cilantro, and serve with your favorite tortilla chips, whole grain crackers, and/or an assortment of fresh vegetables.

