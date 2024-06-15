Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chile Lime Rainbow Slaw

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 12 minutes

Serves 10

Vinaigrette ingredients:

Juice and zest of one lime

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons chile powder

Slaw Ingredients:

1 (14-ounce) bag slaw mix

2 cups shredded carrots

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together all vinaigrette ingredients. Taste and add more chili powder to your liking. The chili powder will intensify with time, so keep that in mind.

2. Fold in remaining ingredients.

3. Chill in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

