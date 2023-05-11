Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Chickpea Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 can (15 oz) chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
Juice of 1/2 lemon plus 1-2 teaspoons zest
3 – 4 tablespoons hummus or light mayonnaise
1/2 cup small-diced celery
1/2 cup small-diced red onion
¼ cup sweet or dill pickle relish (optional)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
dash of cayenne, optional
8 lettuce leaves
2 tomatoes, sliced
Directions:
1. Drain and rinse chickpeas, place in medium size bowl and roughly mash the chickpeas with the back of a fork, pastry blender, or potato masher, until desired consistency.
2. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well, adding any extra ingredients you like.
To serve: divide salad evenly to make 4 lettuce wraps or sandwiches on whole grain bread. Add tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vegetables to your liking.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in fridge for up to a week.