Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cauliflower Tabouli

items.[0].videoTitle
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cauliflower Tabouli
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 12:13:56-04

TULSA, Okla — Serves 6

  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Zest of one lemon
  • juice of one lemon plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves (destemmed)
  • 1 bunch flat leaf parsley, washed and dried (cut stems off bunch)
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 Roma tomatoes, small dice
  • 4 green onions, sliced thinly
  • 1 English or hothouse cucumber, small dice
  • 3 cups cauliflower rice*

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, vinegar, garlic, herbs and pepper. Blend until well combined and herbs are finely chopped. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl combine the tomatoes, green onion, cucumber, and cauliflower. Toss gently.
3. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to serve, up to overnight.

* Cauliflower Rice - Add cauliflower florets to food processor and pulse until the cauliflower resembles small rice or couscous. You may have to process it in batches.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7