Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cauliflower Tabouli

TULSA, Okla — Serves 6

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Zest of one lemon

juice of one lemon plus more to taste

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves (destemmed)

1 bunch flat leaf parsley, washed and dried (cut stems off bunch)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 Roma tomatoes, small dice

4 green onions, sliced thinly

1 English or hothouse cucumber, small dice

3 cups cauliflower rice*

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine olive oil, lemon zest and juice, vinegar, garlic, herbs and pepper. Blend until well combined and herbs are finely chopped. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl combine the tomatoes, green onion, cucumber, and cauliflower. Toss gently.

3. Serve immediately or cover and chill until ready to serve, up to overnight.

* Cauliflower Rice - Add cauliflower florets to food processor and pulse until the cauliflower resembles small rice or couscous. You may have to process it in batches.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --