Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cantaloupe Icy

TULSA, Okla — Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups coarsely chopped cantaloupe (from 1/2 melon, seeded)

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon or lime juice, or to taste

1 cup ice cubes

Directions:

1. Purée all ingredients in a blender until smooth, then pour into a 9x13 metal pan or baking dish.

2. Freeze until mixture becomes a firm slush, at least 40 minutes.

3. Scrape with a fork and serve in chilled glasses.

Substitutions and additions: you could also use honeydew or watermelon too! Use a bit of mint for a different flavor and try sprinkling on a bit of chili powder for a spicy, tropical treat!

Tools and equipment: knife, cutting board, spoon, fork, baking dish, blender, freezer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --