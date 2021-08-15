Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cantaloupe Icy

TULSA, Okla — Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cups coarsely chopped cantaloupe (from 1/2 melon, seeded)
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon or lime juice, or to taste
- 1 cup ice cubes
Directions:
1. Purée all ingredients in a blender until smooth, then pour into a 9x13 metal pan or baking dish.
2. Freeze until mixture becomes a firm slush, at least 40 minutes.
3. Scrape with a fork and serve in chilled glasses.
Substitutions and additions: you could also use honeydew or watermelon too! Use a bit of mint for a different flavor and try sprinkling on a bit of chili powder for a spicy, tropical treat!
Tools and equipment: knife, cutting board, spoon, fork, baking dish, blender, freezer.
