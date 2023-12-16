Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Butternut Squash Marbled Mashed Potatoes

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 15 minutes

Cook time: about 45

1 butternut squash, about 2 pounds

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

About 1 quart of your favorite mashed potatoes



1. Preheat oven to 375˚. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper and set aside.

2. Cut squash in half lengthwise and scrape out seeds.

3. Drizzle cut side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper and place squash cut-side down on lined sheet pan. Place squash in the oven and roast for about 45 minutes or until skin pierces easily and flesh is very soft. Remove from oven.

4. Carefully remove hot flesh from skin and place in a medium mixing bowl. Add about 2 tablespoons olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper and mash with a fork, potato masher, or pastry blender until squash is fairly smooth.

5. Add mashed potatoes to mashed squash and fold together until mixture looks “marbled.” It may be necessary to reheat mixture in the microwave before serving.

