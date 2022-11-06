Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Butternut barley soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 medium onion, small dice

2 -3 cloves garlic, minced

3 medium carrots, small dice

3 ribs celery, small dice

2 cup butternut squash, peeled and medium dice

¼ cup tomato paste

8 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 ½ cup pearl barley

1 can white beans like cannellini, navy, or Northern beans (not drained)

2 teaspoons dried Italian herbs

1 bay leaf (optional)

½ teaspoon kosher salt or to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 cups packed fresh baby spinach

Instructions:

1. Heat a large soup or stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add oil and heat until oil is shimmering.

2. Add onion, garlic, carrots, celery, and squash. Cook 3-4 minutes or until onions are translucent.

3. Add tomato paste and cook 3-4 minutes or until paste is beginning to turn dark reddish brown.

4. Add vegetable broth, scraping the bottom of the pan to release all the brown bits. Allow liquid to come to a simmer.

5. Add barley, beans, herbs, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to barely a simmer, cover with a lid, and cook nearly an hour until barley is tender, stirring occasionally. (Reduce cooking time for quick cooking barley. See package directions if using this product.)

6. When ready to serve, stir in spinach and serve.

Keeps in fridge for a week. Soup freezes well.

