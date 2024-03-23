Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 35-45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

½ cup buffalo sauce (we used Frank’s)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Pan spray (preferably olive oil)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375˚, convection if your oven has that setting.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cauliflower florets and cornstarch and toss well.

3. Pour sauce over cauliflower and toss well.

4. Pour coated cauliflower onto a sheet pan and spray well with pan spray. Place pan in oven and roast well, tossing and spraying again every 15 minutes or so, roasting for about 45 minutes total.

Serve immediately with or without your favorite dipping sauce.

