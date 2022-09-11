Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broiled Tomato

TULSA, Okla. — Broiled Tomatoes
Serves 6
Ingredients:
6 Roma tomatoes, washed and cut in half, core removed
Salt and pepper for sprinkling
Dried Italian herbs for sprinkling
Nutritional yeast for sprinkling (optional)
Balsamic vinegar for drizzling (optional)
Directions:
- Place oven rack a few inches from the element and turn oven to the broil setting.
- Place tomatoes, cut side up, on a baking sheet.
- Sprinkle with salt, pepper, herbs, and nutritional yeast if using.
- Place under broiler and cook until tomatoes begin to brown and look juicy. 5-10 minutes, depending on your oven. Remove from oven and serve with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar if desired.
