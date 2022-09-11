Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broiled Tomato

Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 11, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Broiled Tomatoes Serves 6 Ingredients: 6 Roma tomatoes, washed and cut in half, core removed Salt and pepper for sprinkling Dried Italian herbs for sprinkling Nutritional yeast for sprinkling (optional) Balsamic vinegar for drizzling (optional) Directions: Place oven rack a few inches from the element and turn oven to the broil setting.



Place tomatoes, cut side up, on a baking sheet.



Sprinkle with salt, pepper, herbs, and nutritional yeast if using.



Place under broiler and cook until tomatoes begin to brown and look juicy. 5-10 minutes, depending on your oven. Remove from oven and serve with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar if desired.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere -- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.