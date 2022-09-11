Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broiled Tomato

Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broiled Tomatoes
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 11:12:29-04

TULSA, Okla.  — Broiled Tomatoes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 Roma tomatoes, washed and cut in half, core removed

Salt and pepper for sprinkling

Dried Italian herbs for sprinkling

Nutritional yeast for sprinkling (optional)

Balsamic vinegar for drizzling (optional)

Directions:

  • Place oven rack a few inches from the element and turn oven to the broil setting.
  • Place tomatoes, cut side up, on a baking sheet.
  • Sprinkle with salt, pepper, herbs, and nutritional yeast if using.
  • Place under broiler and cook until tomatoes begin to brown and look juicy.  5-10 minutes, depending on your oven.  Remove from oven and serve with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar if desired.

