Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broccoli Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound broccoli, chopped into small pieces (about 2 medium heads of broccoli, florets only)

1 bunch green onion, sliced

⅓ cup roasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or nuts of your choice

⅓ cup dried cranberries or raisins

For the dressing:

½ cup plain low-fat plain yogurt

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 ½ tablespoon apple cider or white vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Place chopped broccoli, onion, seeds or nuts, and dried fruit in a large mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Pour dressing over broccoli mixture and toss well until everything is coated. If you have time, allow mixture to sit about 20 minutes for flavors to develop.

Stores well for a couple of days in the fridge.