Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broccoli Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 pound broccoli, chopped into small pieces (about 2 medium heads of broccoli, florets only)
1 bunch green onion, sliced
⅓ cup roasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or nuts of your choice
⅓ cup dried cranberries or raisins
For the dressing:
½ cup plain low-fat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 ½ tablespoon apple cider or white vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon salt
¼ to ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Place chopped broccoli, onion, seeds or nuts, and dried fruit in a large mixing bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until smooth.
- Pour dressing over broccoli mixture and toss well until everything is coated. If you have time, allow mixture to sit about 20 minutes for flavors to develop.
Stores well for a couple of days in the fridge.