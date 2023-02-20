Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Broccoli Salad

Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 20, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound broccoli, chopped into small pieces (about 2 medium heads of broccoli, florets only)
1 bunch green onion, sliced
⅓ cup roasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or nuts of your choice
⅓ cup dried cranberries or raisins

For the dressing:

½ cup plain low-fat plain yogurt
2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 ½ tablespoon apple cider or white vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon salt
¼ to ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  • Place chopped broccoli, onion, seeds or nuts, and dried fruit in a large mixing bowl.
  • In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until smooth.
  • Pour dressing over broccoli mixture and toss well until everything is coated. If you have time, allow mixture to sit about 20 minutes for flavors to develop.

Stores well for a couple of days in the fridge.

