Shape your future, healthy kitchen: Breakfast Sweet Potato with Granola

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 09:00:04-04

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
 

Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes, scrubbed well
2 cups rolled oats
1 cup nuts (your choice)
2 tablespoons chia seeds
Zest of one orange (optional)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
¼ cup canola oil
¼ cup honey or maple syrup
½ cup chopped dried fruit of your choice (try raisins, apricots, cherries, cranberries, dates, etc.)
Unsweetened yogurt for serving (try Greek, coconut, almond, or your other favorites!) 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line a large, rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside. Line a 2nd large rimmed baking sheet with foil.
  2. Place sweet potatoes on foil-lined sheet. Spray with a bit of pan spray if desired and roast for about 40 minutes or until flesh is very soft.
  3. Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, zest, and spices. Stir to blend.
  4. Pour in the oil, maple syrup and/or honey. Mix well until evenly coated. Pour the granola onto prepared parchment-lined sheet pan and spread it in an even layer.
  5. Bake until lightly golden, about 21 to 24 minutes, stirring halfway (for extra-clumpy granola, press the stirred granola down with your spatula to create a more even layer). The granola will further crisp up as it cools.
  6. Let the granola cool completely, undisturbed (at least 45 minutes). Top with the dried fruit.

To serve: Split sweet potato lengthwise and fill each potato with ½ cup granola and ½ cup yogurt.
Store excess granola in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 to 2 weeks, or in a sealed freezer bag in the freezer for up to 3 months.

