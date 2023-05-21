Shape your future, healthy kitchen: Breakfast Sweet Potato with Granola

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4



Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes, scrubbed well

2 cups rolled oats

1 cup nuts (your choice)

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Zest of one orange (optional)

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

½ cup chopped dried fruit of your choice (try raisins, apricots, cherries, cranberries, dates, etc.)

Unsweetened yogurt for serving (try Greek, coconut, almond, or your other favorites!)

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line a large, rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside. Line a 2nd large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place sweet potatoes on foil-lined sheet. Spray with a bit of pan spray if desired and roast for about 40 minutes or until flesh is very soft. Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, zest, and spices. Stir to blend. Pour in the oil, maple syrup and/or honey. Mix well until evenly coated. Pour the granola onto prepared parchment-lined sheet pan and spread it in an even layer. Bake until lightly golden, about 21 to 24 minutes, stirring halfway (for extra-clumpy granola, press the stirred granola down with your spatula to create a more even layer). The granola will further crisp up as it cools. Let the granola cool completely, undisturbed (at least 45 minutes). Top with the dried fruit.

To serve: Split sweet potato lengthwise and fill each potato with ½ cup granola and ½ cup yogurt.

Store excess granola in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 to 2 weeks, or in a sealed freezer bag in the freezer for up to 3 months.