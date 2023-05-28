Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Better Baked Beans

Ingredients:

4 (15-ounce) cans of beans of your choice (try navy, northern, cannellini, kidney) half drained

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

4-6 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

¼ cup tomato paste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚.

2. Spray a 9x13 (or similar) dish with pan spray to make clean up easier. Pour all 4 cans of half-drained beans into the dish and set aside.

3. In a medium sauté pan, heat oil over medium-low heat until shimmering. Add onions with a pinch of salt and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until onions are very soft, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook a few more minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Add vinegar, sugar, dry mustard, tomato paste, and black pepper to cooked onions and stir well.

5. Carefully pour mixture over beans. (mixture will be hot!) Gently stir into beans until combined.

6. Bake for 40-50 minutes until beans are bubbly around the edges and sauce is the consistency you like!

