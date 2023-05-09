Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Berry Tartlets

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

¾ cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup walnuts

8 medjool dates

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups yogurt (try unsweetened almond, coconut, Greek, or your favorite!)

1 pint fresh berries of your choice, washed

Special equipment: 6 regular Mason jar lids*

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Place Mason jar lids on a sheet pan. These will be your tartelette pans. Make sure to turn the metal side up in the jar rings to form the tartelette pans.

2. Combine all ingredients in food processor until crumbly. Mixture should form a ball when squeezed together in your hands. Add 1-2 tablespoons water if the mixture is very dry and won’t hold together. Divide dough into 6 equal portions.

3. Press dough into bottom and up the sides of the 6 tartelette pans. Bake for 10 minutes until firm. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.



To serve: Carefully remove tartelette shells from “pans”. Place one shell on each plate and spoon ¼ cup into each. Top with fresh berries and serve.

*If you don’t have Mason jar lids or tartelette pans, press dough into an 8” tart pan or a 8” or 9” square baking dish. Bake 12-15 minutes.