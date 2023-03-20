Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Beans and Rice

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil (or canola oil)

1 medium onion, diced (yellow, white or red)

2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

1 cup brown rice

2 cups water (or vegetable stock for even more flavor)

½ teaspoon salt

2 cans beans of your choice, drained and rinsed

Sliced green onion for garnish

