Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Beans and Rice

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil (or canola oil)
1 medium onion, diced (yellow, white or red)
2-3 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
1 cup brown rice
2 cups water (or vegetable stock for even more flavor)
½ teaspoon salt
2 cans beans of your choice, drained and rinsed
Sliced green onion for garnish
- In a medium sauce pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat.
- Add onion and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and cook about 1 more minute but do not brown.
- Add rice and cook about 1 minute.
- Add water, salt, and drained beans. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low, cover with a lid, and allow to cook about 35 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Allow to sit about 10 minutes before serving. Fluff with a fork and serve. Garnish with green onion if desired.