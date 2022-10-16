Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Barley Bean Chili

Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 12:21:45-04

TULSA, Okla.  — Barley Bean Chili

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 bell peppers, small dice (color of your choice)

1 poblano pepper, small dice (optional)

1 medium yellow onion, small dice

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 quart no-salt-added or homemade vegetable broth

1 cup pearled barley

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice – try kidney, navy, pinto, or chili beans

Cilantro, green onion, and/or avocado for garnish.

Directions:

  • In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Stir in the peppers, onion, bay leaves and ½ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
  • Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, to toast the spices for about 1 minute.
  • Pour in the vegetable broth and cook for about 2 minutes, then stir in the vegetable barley. Partially cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly ajar to let steam escape, and bring the chili to a gentle boil, reducing the heat if necessary to keep it from boiling too vigorously. Boil until the barley is almost tender, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.
  • Add the tomatoes and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot again with the lid slightly ajar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the barley is tender and the chili is thick, 20 to 30 minutes. Add a little water, if necessary, to thin out the chili to your liking.

Serve with your favorite chili garnishes.

