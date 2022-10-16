Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Barley Bean Chili

TULSA, Okla. — Barley Bean Chili

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 bell peppers, small dice (color of your choice)

1 poblano pepper, small dice (optional)

1 medium yellow onion, small dice

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 quart no-salt-added or homemade vegetable broth

1 cup pearled barley

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice – try kidney, navy, pinto, or chili beans

Cilantro, green onion, and/or avocado for garnish.

Directions:

In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Stir in the peppers, onion, bay leaves and ½ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.



Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, to toast the spices for about 1 minute.



Pour in the vegetable broth and cook for about 2 minutes, then stir in the vegetable barley. Partially cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly ajar to let steam escape, and bring the chili to a gentle boil, reducing the heat if necessary to keep it from boiling too vigorously. Boil until the barley is almost tender, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.



Add the tomatoes and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot again with the lid slightly ajar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the barley is tender and the chili is thick, 20 to 30 minutes. Add a little water, if necessary, to thin out the chili to your liking.

Serve with your favorite chili garnishes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --