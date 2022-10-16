Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Barley Bean Chili

TULSA, Okla. — Barley Bean Chili
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 bell peppers, small dice (color of your choice)
1 poblano pepper, small dice (optional)
1 medium yellow onion, small dice
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon salt
6 cloves garlic, finely chopped
3 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 quart no-salt-added or homemade vegetable broth
1 cup pearled barley
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
2 (15-ounce) cans beans of your choice – try kidney, navy, pinto, or chili beans
Cilantro, green onion, and/or avocado for garnish.
Directions:
- In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Stir in the peppers, onion, bay leaves and ½ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring, to toast the spices for about 1 minute.
- Pour in the vegetable broth and cook for about 2 minutes, then stir in the vegetable barley. Partially cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly ajar to let steam escape, and bring the chili to a gentle boil, reducing the heat if necessary to keep it from boiling too vigorously. Boil until the barley is almost tender, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cover the pot again with the lid slightly ajar. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the barley is tender and the chili is thick, 20 to 30 minutes. Add a little water, if necessary, to thin out the chili to your liking.
Serve with your favorite chili garnishes.
