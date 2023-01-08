Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Back to Basics-- Sautéing

Sautéing is a dry heat cooking method that uses a small amount of fat in a shallow sauté or frying pan to cook vegetables or other foods.

Use only enough fat to barely coat the bottom of the pan and heat oil/fat until very hot then add vegetables stirring and tossing frequently, as sauté literally means “to jump” in French. Keep the vegetables moving in the pan to ensure even cooking and proper caramelization which is the browning or cooking of the vegetables’ natural sugar.

Do not use a lid to cover foods while sautéing as this will steam the vegetables and inhibits caramelization.