Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Back to Basics - Roasting

Roasting is a dry heat cooking method suitable for hard, starchy vegetables as well as tender vegetables and other foods.

Roasting is done at a high heat, usually 350˚ or above. Do not use a lid or foil to cover foods while roasting as this will steam foods instead of roasting which inhibits caramelization. It is usually beneficial to use the convection setting on your oven if your oven has this function. This will help circulate hot air around food so that it cooks evenly and helps encourage caramelization of foods. If you don’t have a convection setting, you can still easily roast foods in your oven, it might just take a few minutes longer.

Roast foods until they are beginning to brown and caramelize.

