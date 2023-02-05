Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Back to Basics- Carrot Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:

1 large egg*

½ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup canola or avocado oil

¼ cup plain yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup grated carrots, about 2 carrots grated

1 cup grated zucchini, about 1 medium zucchini grated

½ cup chopped nuts and/or raisins, optional

1 cup all-purpose flour (or half whole wheat flour)

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray one 9×5-inch loaf pan with floured cooking spray, or grease and flour the pan; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, sugars, oil, yogurt, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Add the carrots, zucchini, optional walnuts or raisins, and combine well.

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and fold with spatula until just combined; do not overmix as overmixing can make the bread tough.

Pour or spoon batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for about 55 minutes or until the top is golden, the center is set, and a pick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Allow bread to cool in pan for about 15 minutes before turning out on a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and serving.

Bread will keep airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

*If you don’t have an egg or are allergic, use 3 tablespoon ground flaxseed meal and 5 tablespoons of water mixed together to make a “flax egg” as an egg substitute.