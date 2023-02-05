Watch Now
Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Back to Basics- Carrot Zucchini Bread

Ingredients:

1 large egg*
½ cup brown sugar, packed
¼ cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup canola or avocado oil
¼ cup plain yogurt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup grated carrots, about 2 carrots grated
1 cup grated zucchini, about 1 medium zucchini grated
½ cup chopped nuts and/or raisins, optional
1 cup all-purpose flour (or half whole wheat flour)
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray one 9×5-inch loaf pan with floured cooking spray, or grease and flour the pan; set aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the egg, sugars, oil, yogurt, vanilla, and cinnamon.
  • Add the carrots, zucchini, optional walnuts or raisins, and combine well.
  • Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and fold with spatula until just combined; do not overmix as overmixing can make the bread tough.
  • Pour or spoon batter into the prepared pan.
  • Bake for about 55 minutes or until the top is golden, the center is set, and a pick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  • Allow bread to cool in pan for about 15 minutes before turning out on a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and serving.

Bread will keep airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

*If you don’t have an egg or are allergic, use 3 tablespoon ground flaxseed meal and 5 tablespoons of water mixed together to make a “flax egg” as an egg substitute.

