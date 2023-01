Broiling is a dry heat method that is kind of like the opposite of grilling.

Broiling uses an overhead heat – usually the broiler element in your oven – to cook vegetables or other foods from above. This is a quick cooking method that best utilizes tender vegetables instead of very hard or starchy vegetables.

Like other dry heat cooking methods, broiling uses heat to cook or caramelize the natural sugars in vegetables or other foods to produce extra flavor.