Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Back to Basics- Steaming

Steaming is a moist heat cooking method in which the vegetable or other food is suspended above simmering or boiling water.

The food is cooked in the steam or water vapor surrounding the vegetable. You can purchase a steamer basket to use in a pot or pan that has a lid. Cook until the vegetables are tender and if using green vegetables, cook them only until they are tender and bright green. Especially for green vegetables, after the vegetables are properly cooked if you are not going to eat them right away, plunge them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. You can do this up to several days before you plan to eat the vegetables.

You can eat the vegetables warm, cold, or use them in sautéed or roasted vegetable recipes to cut down on the cooking time.